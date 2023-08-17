The big news story on prime time propaganda in China today is continued detailed coverage of a natural disaster in Hawaii. The death toll from the Maui wildfires is at 111 and many more are unaccounted for. In an atmosphere of utter and abject neglect, burned bodies and bones are still being plucked from the ashes.

The scenes of Lahaina aired by CCTV show utter devastation and very little in the way of help or rescue squads. In fact the only “help” shown consists of teams who arrived several days later searching for corpses with sniffer dogs.

CCTV has flown in an Australia-based news announcer working for China’s external propaganda arm CGTN to cover the wildfire disaster. Greg Navarro confirms what CCTV has been saying all along, that US authorities were slow to respond.