The above scene of “Dear You” playing in a movie theatre is from the propaganda giant, People’s Daily, but it’s not much of an exaggeration. When I attended the film in Beijing you had to book tickets ahead of time and the theatre was packed. It was also very pungent and savory from all the hot, spicy snacks being noisily consumed on all sides; more about that in a minute.

Other recent forays into Chinese theatres felt more like entering a giant private screening room because there were so many unsold seats. I usually found myself among a small handful of hard-core filmgoers in the room. This was especially true for serious history films, which I find interesting, but that may be a minority taste.

In any case, a history film was packing them in. What’s more, it did so with almost no over-the-top drama, battle scenes or bombastic dialogue.

“Dear You” is a quiet film, but it’s struck a loud chord.

The boost in audience interest is good for theatrical showings and good business for the many food stalls and snack stands outside the theatre. Is it too churlish to suggest the family sitting next to me should have eaten their lunch before coming to see the movie instead of during it?

Oh, and did I mention, my assigned seat was one of those built-in massage chairs that starts to stir periodically without warning, and when it finally does stop of its own accord, it left a lumpy seat to lean back in, but nothing to be grumpy about, at least I had a seat.

China’s surprise hit film of the season, “Dear You,” (给阿嬷的情书) is still packing in the crowds long after its May Day release. Directed by Lan Hongchun, who hails from Shantou, the film was made on a modest budget and is steeped in the folklore of one particular ethnic stronghold in Guangdong. Yet its box office has outperformed films with bigger directors, bigger budgets and bigger themes.

Dear You has earned hundreds of millions already on a budget of just a couple of million. It’s a good formula; expect more such films to follow.

And it’s wonderful to see something simple, homespun and modest break boundaries like that, and it bodes well for the diversification of Chinese filmmaking, which until recently was a very centralized, mainstream-leaning affair.

It’s also stirred up a storm in Singapore due to its use of Chaozhouhua, a dialect known as Teochew in Southeast Asia. The film is going wide this summer, soon hitting theatres in North America and select Asian countries, in two delicious flavors: standard Chinese and dialect.

The Teochew dialect is in many ways more alive outside of China than within, though it remains the unofficial native speech of Chaoshan people who live in Shantou, Jieyang and Changzhou in eastern Guangdong. An older version of Teochew was the mother tongue immigrants took with them when they left by boat for more tropical climes.

The irony of the film’s mixed reception in Singapore comes down to government policy promoting Mandarin at the expense of dialects, not unlike the case in China itself, while the grassroots reaction seems to want it the other way around. In any case, it was enough of a novelty to see a Teochew film in Singapore, where many inhabitants claim ancestry from Swatow, that theatres sold out and tickets were scalped at high prices.

Nothing like a little linguistic dust-up to generate free publicity.

The lead actress, Li Sitong, puts in a stellar performance playing the pretty, long-suffering Chinatown girl who upholds the Chinese virtues of chastity, filial piety, loyalty and an ability to suffer for others. To show how widely Teochew differs from Mandarin, her character is known as Lamgi in one version and Nanzhi in the other, written the same way but wildly different in pronunciation.

She flubs a line or two in Thai, but inhabits the role in a way that shows great promise as an actress. The handsome Wang Yantong, as the mystery man Musheng, plays his role with integrity and verve.

The sole Sino-Thai member of the cast, Usha Seamkhum, doesn’t appear till the end of the story. True to her generation, the actress had a fully Thai education and doesn’t speak Chinese. She chose to join the cast because the story speaks to a forgotten homeland, lost in the mists of time, but she shrewdly steeped her character in silence, and does so in a thoughtful and convincing manner.

How the film will be received in Thailand is another question. If there’s any controversy, it won’t be about language, which was the issue in Singapore, but about how Thailand and its inhabitants are portrayed in the film.

The film oozes with hometown pride, and audiences seem to react to that, but it is flawed for the very same reason.

It’s one thing to wear one’s love for one’s ethnic group or regional tribe on one’s sleeve, another to wear carelessly acquired prejudices the same way. There’s a certain integrity to the prejudice in the sense that most Chinese audiences will hardly take notice, so taken for granted it is that Chinese culture is a great gift to mankind.

By keeping the focus narrow on the heroism, sacrifice and consummately human qualities of a small community of Teochew immigrants in Bangkok, the lovely little film blanks out Bangkok, the Thai people and even Chinese of other regional backgrounds.

The Chaoshan people are rightly proud of their distinct culture, but the film illustrates their communal desire to pull together, unite and fight prejudice in a way that unfairly discriminates against others.

The villains of the piece are ethnic Indians, which is a bit strange for a story set in Bangkok’s Chinatown. It’s fine to have them mangle words in Chinese; that much is believable. But do they have to be psychopaths?

Bad guys are a useful prop when you want to stress just how good the good guys are, a trope as old as cinema itself, but it runs risks when trading in ethnic stereotypes.

It was probably a conscious choice not to make the really bad characters Thai, given the “friendship” vibes the film hopes to promote, but no good Thai characters appear in the film either, which is its own kind of insult.

The story is narrowly focused on a Chinatown clan, but it would not have been hard to show a degree of empathy and understanding of the country which is the setting for the story. Yes, some of the period details are touching and nostalgic, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of the bigger picture.

Thailand gets a dreamy enough introduction, with AI flourishes. It’s all rotund golden Buddhas and slim temple spires for a few minutes, and then the movie disappears into a dark alley in what is supposedly Bangkok’s Chinatown, which looks like China because it was filmed in China.

This old street in Canton was dressed to look like Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown. Note the odd signs of Thai lettering hastily tacked on.

The marketing phrase “Unseen Thailand” takes on a new dimension in this picture as the Land of Smiles is alluded to but never really seen. Even the fake footage of the kind that puts stupas and pagodas on every corner in the opening, never emerges again, except at the tragic high point when the selfless, honorable, kindly, charming and handsome boy from Chaoshan gets brutally attacked and killed by unknown Thai assailants on a riverfront with beautiful Buddhist spires shimmering in the background.

The AI-enhanced scenery is easy on the eye and instantly recognizable as postcard Thailand.

But no amount of weaponized nostalgia can hide the ugly traces of Chaoshan “folk views” by which Indians are venal and Thais corrupt.

The handful of “Thai” characters, played by Chinese in ill-fitting police uniforms, are uniformly corrupt.

Not to say that corruption isn’t a problem in Thailand, but when that’s all you see of the host population, you get a somewhat skewed view of the country.

Hollywood films have formulas to deal with cardboard villains, typically deploying a good character to offset a bad one, or avoiding offence by adhering to the norms of the target audience.

But an immigrant story, even a heart-warming one, does not take place in a vacuum.

In “Dear You,” Thailand is the stage, but it might as well be backstage. History attests to Siam being a remarkably tolerant receiver of hundreds of thousands of Chinese immigrants, and to this day, the Sino-Thai community enjoys power, prestige, influence and an almost seamless integration with the majority population far beyond counterparts in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam or the Philippines.

This is not a trivial thing, but the expression of tolerant national character, something Thais of all backgrounds can be rightly proud of. Thailand’s receptivity to strangers in need also contrasts favourably with countries to the north, namely China, Korea and Japan, none of which has a stellar record of taking in immigrants.

Siam, or “Xianluo” as they like to call it in the story (even though the name had changed to Thailand before the post-war period in which the story begins), has been a land of opportunity to Chinese immigrants for well over a century.

The native population, including Thai, Lao, Mon and Khmer, have provided refuge, home, shelter and a place of employment for a huge number of refugees from China, and a smaller number from India, so it seems a bit churlish to make Chaoshan immigrants look good by making the hosts look bad and casting other immigrants in a negative light.

Thai education gets a bad rap, too. The story’s young Sino-Thai characters would have had a Thai education. They would not have been illiterate before they got the chance to take illicit Chinese lessons, lessons made possible by a thick wad of bills stuffed into the pocket of a Thai policeman who was willing to look the other way during a crackdown on unregistered Chinese language schools.

Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown, a few brief scenes of which are tacked onto the ending, is home to Chinese families where it’s quite possible to encounter immigrant grandparents who don’t speak Thai well, but the kids and their parents all speak it fluently, and it’s part of what helps get them ahead in the land in which they live.

The sanctity of Chinese lessons, as a stand-in for literacy and loyalty to China, plays well with the target audience on the mainland, but it doesn’t reflect reality in Thailand, where the Thai language is dominant even among ethnic Chinese.

Thai is almost never heard spoken in the film, and when it is, it’s off, as are some of the hand-painted Thai signs used to adorn the China set and studio for the shoot.

There is one moment when crystal-clear Thai does make an appearance in the film, but it comes in the form of a radio broadcast, circa 1970, in what sounds like a sly dig at the United States sending soldiers to fight the Vietnam War.

That the US did that is true, and the results were disastrous. But what does it have to do with a story in which almost no Thai people and zero Americans make an appearance? It’s just background music to anti-imperialist ears.

The film overall is a rare achievement. A film that for the most part feels like an independent, auteur-driven work, despite being produced in China, where the long hand of the state has a firm grip on the rudder of creative development.

The storyline is complex and moving at times. The actors, mostly amateurs, are good, at times superb. Hai Tao’s cinematography is accomplished, and the musical score, while saccharine, never overwhelms. It’s a gentle, slow-paced film, warmly humane, except for a few jarring scenes in which the “otherized” bad guys do bad things.

But it’s precisely this unearned and unmerited prejudice that puts a jagged hole in a film which is otherwise wholesome and sweet.

The scenes of the motherland are so dreamy and beautiful, it’s enough to make one wonder why so many people left China to face an unknown fate in tropical climes

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