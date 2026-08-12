The Peace Hotel

from the novella “Empire of No Sun”

Chapter Two: A Blur of Blue and Gold

A youngish blond man in a blue cap and a denim jacket can be seen at the crest of the bridge. Shau Di had noticed him in passing before, a blur of blue and gold working the crowd. He might even have been the fucker who told him to get back with his work unit. Work unit? What the fuck did foreigners know about units, anyway?

An assistant or errand boy of some sort, he can be seen taking instructions from one of the producers up on top. He breaks rank with a nod, then races down to the bottom of the bridge, plunging into the swell of the crowd.

He’s just as foreign as they are, but he’s got a foot in both worlds. He’s been running up and down the steps of the bridge ever since Shau Di first spotted him. It’s not just his long hair and youth that makes him stand out. He’s wearing a Mao cap, a real Mao cap, Shau Di can tell from the cut of it, even at a distance.

What’s more, this character knows how to penetrate a crowd, cutting through it like a chopstick spearing tofu. He fearlessly fords his way forward, rubbing shoulders, banging limbs, brushing past the hundreds of people who stand in his way.

Shau Di’s gaze follows the rash young man as he crisscrosses the crowd; mostly out of pique, but there’s a grudging admiration, too. It wasn’t every visitor who could clear a path for himself where no path existed, not in the mean streets of Shanghai. He lubricates his way through with a mix of charm, cunning and deceit, darting this way and that, apologizing now and then, as if the sheer joy of hearing a foreigner apologize in Chinese is compensation enough for having one’s foot stepped upon. He traverses the thicket in a way that would be almost indistinguishable from a local were it not for that shock of unruly hair under his cap.

The quips he shares with the crowd are hard to make out, but people seem to understand him, sometimes doing a double-take in his wake. The lingering grins he leaves in his wake are not entirely dismissive or bitter.

To some he’s a Hollywood star come down to earth, one from on high mixing with the people, one of them mixing with one of us. To others he’s one of those freakish Chinese-speaking foreigners, a talking dog, a freak show on two feet, annoying and obsequious in equal measure.

To a handful of horny Shanghai girls, he’s a shooting star, a Chinese-speaking cutie, an object of unspoken desire.

Back up on the bridge, the rotund, pink-faced man puts a big megaphone to his thin lips, attempting to address an unruly section of the crowd. He speaks a language few understand, but his commands are quickly converted into actionable instructions by the relay team in place.

— Boss says step back!

— Please don’t look at the camera!

— Head honcho requires you to move to the left…

His word is their command. There’s a saying for it: dogs don’t bite the bitch that feeds them.

Nor does it come as a surprise to see how unnecessarily dismissive and sneering the intermediaries are with their own people; then again, a whiff of power will do that to almost anyone.

— Move your lazy butt over!

— Don’t turn your stupid head this way!

— Don’t be dopes!

— Stay inside the ropes!

With jokers like that doing the translating, it’s no wonder a well of resentment begins to build through the thin-skinned, shivering throng.

The commands are being relayed fast and relentless now, apparently the bosses up on the bridge are getting ready for some kind of concerted action.

Shau Di is sufficiently drawn to watching the rich and powerful in action that it momentarily distracts him from his pangs of hunger. Fascinated by the chain of command, but bent on differentiating himself from the sheep in the crowd, he plants himself on the edge of the crowd, right below the bridge.

He’s far too street smart to take all the hushing and yapping and hollering and hawing seriously — running dogs will be running dogs, and running dogs will bark their running dog barks.

What he’s looking for is an angle.

How can he make this confusing confluence of cultures work to his advantage?

He turns his attention to the tall foreign men up on the bridge. Maybe not that tall, but they all look so from below. So confident. So relaxed. Who’s in charge?

Definitely not the big pink man with the megaphone, he talks too loud, which in Shanghai at least, betrays a need to impress, though in low-class Guangdong they all talk like that all the time. Nor is it the sullen, silent man in a suit who dresses like a banker but says nothing to nobody.

Nor is it the spunky lady — slim for an American, and rather athletic in bearing — though she seems to carry some quiet clout. Just the fact that she’s the only woman up there tells you something. Pretty as she is, she’s dressed like the rest of them.

If he had to suss out the top dog, it’s definitely one of the bearded men, and if it had to be one of them, it’s probably the man in the middle, the affable bloke with a soft brown beard. His slightly melancholy look is offset by the large, goofy glasses and a yellow baseball cap.

Engaged, yet unperturbed, he is an island of calm at the center of the storm. People go to him, he doesn’t go to them. Laid-back but quick-eyed, he’s constantly scanning his surroundings. The others approach him to seek his counsel, and when they do, they do so gingerly, leaning in with anticipation, heads slightly bowed. Even the big pink man with the megaphone bends to him.

So that’s him. The rich and famous one, the one the papers were all talking about. That’s got to be him, hand over brow, surveying the crowd with the informal swagger of a supremely confident general going into battle.

What is he looking for? What is he looking at? What does he see? What does he want to see?

Hemmed in by eager adjutants, the director continues to point at things in the distance, surveying the scene, gesturing this way and that. It’s the way he points at things that really makes him look like a leader.

Next to him, a plump, burly, curly-haired man stands behind a long lens mounted on a large tripod. Like a military gunner, he bends over a long scope making mechanical adjustments to the bulky, mounted gear. Peering through the viewfinder, he takes aim, lining up the sights in his big gun, refining his shot, fixing the crowd tight in his cross hairs.

A flurry of urgent announcements instructs the undifferentiated mass of mass actors to shift coordinates and reposition slightly. The cascade of motion sets off a series of shoves and nudges that magnify to the point of nearly knocking Shau Di off his feet. When those around you get jerked around by the movements of those around them, you hold your ground at your own peril, even if you have a good position. As the crowd starts to collapse in on itself, bodies tumble and scatter like tiles after a bitter round of mahjong.

A minor ripple here escalates into a hard wave there. If the wrong person sneezed on one side of the crowd, a man might be knocked off his feet on the other.

Knees and elbows jab, misplaced hands grab and seek a hold. Everyone’s moving just to keep still and stay in place. Feet blindly step upon feet. A sudden poke. A hard shove from the back.

Fuck…

The body blow from behind knocks Shau Di off-balance in a way that doesn’t feel accidental. What a mother, what a mother fucker! His first instinct was to turn around and take a swing at the fool who banged into him, but the fool was just one link in a long chain of fools, and he in turn almost knocked over the man in front of him, so he’s a fool, too.

— Stop moving!

— Stand still!

— Move back!

And then, inexplicably:

— Stop! Everyone must take off their glasses!

Take off glasses? Must be a translation mistake made by one of those dog-assed interpreters.

The last order is barked out as if it were as sensible as it was self-evident, but it didn’t make sense. What good could come from taking off one’s eyewear? By what evil twist of logic did the men stationed at a safe elevation above the crowd want to hamper the vision of those packed in so tight on the ground it was reaching stampede proportions?

The odd order is repeated.

Shau Di was and wasn’t surprised to see the otherwise proud men and women around him sheepishly remove their eyewear, not because it made sense, or they wanted to, but because they had been so instructed.

Lei Fengs, one and all, even if that’s not the way they felt inside. A good citizen of the People’s Republic does as he or she is told. Do what’s told and don’t question it.

But Shau Di was not a good citizen, nor did he want to be. He was a bad one.

What’s the point of being good in a bad system? You just get taken advantage of.

He felt like shouting out — Don’t listen to the fuckin’ foreigners! — but he bit his tongue.

Burdened with a long police record for a bewildering array of light offenses, Shau Di knew what it was like to be detained for instigating quarrels and provoking trouble.

It didn’t stop him from instigating quarrels and provoking trouble, but he tried to be selective about it.

Shanghai cops. Fuckin’ useless. Worse than useless. A public menace.

Public security was pressing down hard on the public these days. Pollution of the mind, pollution of the spirit, that’s what they called it. At least that’s what they charged him with when they found him behind the bushes in the arms of an unusually friendly girl. Apprehended for cuddling. Cuddling? They held him longer because it wasn’t the first time. They let her go after a round of humiliation, which was getting off easy. His previous, a lovely, sexy, irrepressible girl he met at an underground club got herself arrested for fast dancing when fast dancing wasn’t allowed.

Dancing fast? What the hell kind of offense was that? It was nonsense, but enough of an offense to have one’s ass hauled down to the police station. The way the clodhopper communist minders ran Shanghai, it didn’t take much more than a foot forward or a little wiggle to get in trouble, did it?

A crackling silence descends upon the expectant mass of people. They’re about to enact the mayhem caused by the Japanese invasion of Shanghai.

It gets quiet, eerily quiet, quiet enough for the distant hum of traffic on Nanking Road to be heard over the muted groans, whimpers, burps, farts, hawks, and impatient sighs around him. A lone siren wails in the distance. Gulls, indifferent to the commands of men, continue to squawk noisily above the river.

Up on the bridge, the foreigners can be seen consulting one another as the countdown to action commences, gesticulating among themselves.

Mounted klieg lights, unexpectedly blinding, are switched on and pointed at the crowd.

“Wait!” shouts out a voice up on the bridge. A foreign voice. Not so different in tone from the Chinese police.

— I still see glasses!

— Where?

— Over there!

Word is relayed down the chain and shakes the torpor of the crowd.

— Where?

— Which one?

— It’s that old man

Accusations ring back and forth at the speed of sound.

“That one, that one...”

The suspect was indeed an old man, a sprightly elderly citizen of Shanghai, who, up until this fraught moment seemed to have been enjoying himself immensely, despite the clamor. Perhaps he was hard of hearing.

A studio hireling on the spot collars the culprit, yelling at him to remove his big, thick-rimmed lenses. No longer beaming bemusedly, the old codger gets argumentative. He puts his hands to his ears, he covers his eyes. He is confused, but his feisty response to the request — it wasn’t really a request, more of a command — is not tolerated. The over-eager lackey grabs him by the sleeve and swiftly removes him from the scene.

One of the Chinese translators gets vigilant.

— Who’s the slob over there?

— Yeah, you, lady with the pointy hat.

— On the double.

— Quick, quick!

When the asshole Chinese translator rushes by, Shau Di sticks out his foot just enough to sort of trip the guy. An accident. On purpose.

“Who the fuck did that?” The man turns around and scowls menacingly, scanning the poker faces of the crowd, unsure what to make of the shit-eating grin on the scholar with the skullcap.

“What’s that punk in the tunic doing up front?” the irate translator calls out. “Who is this guy? Is he with us?”

Punk? Shau Di adjusts his tight cap. Might the little rat-fucker be deigning to talk about him?

“You! You!” shouts one of rat-fucker’s associates. “Get with your group! Roll! Move it! Get moving, now!”

Shau Di grudgingly pretends to comply. Too early in the day to get in a fight over nothing. Being dressed like someone he wasn’t took some of the fight out of him. There were people to meet and deals to be made.

It’s demeaning being told when to walk, when to halt, when to talk and when not to, but a hotel-catered box lunch was still in the works if he could only keep his cool long enough to earn it.

Time to stand down. Time to slip off to the side. He moves away from the camera and positions himself at an oblique angle to the action now. It’s more like he’s watching the movie than being in it. He observes the bridge where the burly man raises the megaphone to his ruddy lips and gives the word to shoot.

Acting on cue, the frustrated crowd jumps into a frenzy, bounding about with futile movement, an almost-out-of-control crowd pretending to be really-out-of-control. Scared faces running scared. The motion is random and jerky — it almost looks like war. They look like they are ready to riot, and in a way, they are. Any attempt to escape the bang of bodies around him is met by the bang of more bodies. Extras run in circles, colliding with strangers, pushing and being pushed. Some curse the unprotected knocks, others yelp and groan, yet others burst into unseemly laughter.

“Cut!”

The order to stop, bellowed loud and clear, needs no translation. The crowd exhales. Facilitators ask everyone to remain in place so they can do the same crazy thing again.

The recalcitrant factory workers who got shouted at for standing still when they were supposed to be moving are now getting shouted at for moving when they are supposed to be still.

Shau Di surveys the center of the crowd where the foreign actors huddle. There are only a handful of them, lost inside an entourage of make-up artists and stylists.

At the center of it all is this fair-haired foreign kid, thirteen, fourteen at the most, being fussed over and mothered by a team of big-haired stylists and assistants. Dressed like a schoolboy, he smirks, an adolescent act of protest, while they brush his hair, powder his face, and adjust the collar of his ugly maroon jacket.

There is this fancy-dressed foreign lady with him, also an actor. Maybe she was supposed to be his mother? Delicate and refined, she is having her hair sprayed and face paint retouched.

The boy, still very much the center of attention, has this not so innocent look on his face. Despite being dressed like a precious little English schoolboy in a ridiculous red uniform, there is something feral and wild-eyed about him, even as they handle him like a little boy doll. The kid clearly has a mind of his own. When he flashes those bad boy smirks to keep the adults at bay, Shau Di can’t help but think of his younger self.

According to the knowing whispers of educated extras who seemed to be in the know, the kid played an English child who gets separated from his parents by the Japanese invasion.

Bu ke si yi...To think this big gala, large-scale production was all about a kid! An American movie about an English boy running around Japan-controlled Shanghai.

Hmmm. Did anyone from Hollywood notice what was missing?

The Chinese people were actually not part of the story, were they? Maybe that’s why they called them extras. They were part of the scenery, part of the mood, like the art-deco hotels, the repurposed city streets, the seagulls flitting above the river, the burning tires creating a smoky haze.

Shau Di winced. To think his beloved Shanghai was mere backdrop to someone else’s show.

Then again, it was a hao-lai-wu movie! They came from the place with the big boxy letters staked on a desert dry hill. HOLLYWOOD. Nothing much glamorous about it, it was proving to be about as fun as being at the back of the line at a crowded bus stop waiting to get on a crowded bus.

Shau Di yawns an extended yawn. He had been up early despite a very late night. He had snuck under the ropes shortly after the crowd was assembled on the Bund on a lark, nursing high expectations. But the whole process was regimented, as dreary as the doldrums. Long stretches of real inaction punctuated by a few brief bursts of fake action.

Shau Di loosens the tight collar of the old-style tunic. He had donned it only reluctantly and was now beginning to resent it. He reflexively reaches behind his ear for a smoke, forgetting he had smoked it.

The weather is holding. A brand-new scene is being blocked out. Some say it’s supposed to represent war’s end, when the Japanese finally get sent packing.

Invasion, defeat, victory. You’d never know it standing here. The mass mood hovers somewhere between bored, caustic, and cordial.

“Fuckin’ foreign hypocrites!” mumbles a restless factory worker. Shau Di turns around. They were dressed the same. The uncouth words coming out of the man’s mouth were all the more improbable given the silken, old-style mandarin gown he’s wearing.

“No, no, no! You dumb melon,” the man’s identically dressed companion counters. “The movie is set in the old days, the old days before they had glasses.”

“Bun-de-lae!” interrupts a frail man dressed in a tattered jacket who looks old enough to actually remember the old days, and probably was. “Now you’re the one sounding stupid.”

“Who are you calling stupid, grandpa?”

“You young people know nothing! People wore glasses before liberation. We did! We did! Fashionable eyewear. World-class opticians. In fact, old Shanghai was more modern then than the shit-hole it is today.”

“Hey, comrades. You hear that? Gramps over here is spouting reactionary lines.”

The argument shifts to less confrontational ground when one of the more thoughtful local hirelings in charge of crowd maintenance takes pains to explain that eyeglasses, in and of themselves, were not wrong for the period.

“The old man is right. Of course people wore glasses then.”

“So, what’s the problem?”

“The problem is the reflections,” the hireling went on. “The lights are bright.”

“Okay. Mister know-it-all,” grumbles the grouch in the silken gown. “If that’s the case, why the fuck they need lights in daytime?”

“As for that... I couldn’t say.”

The hireling withdraws, and wisely at that.

What a pack of jokers! Laborers, retirees, students, and accountants, egos on edge. Beside themselves. Just to act in a Hollywood movie!

As if they could act! Act? Act my ass. None of them could act, but what difference did it make?

The extras numbered in the thousands, yet some of them seemed to think the aura of stardom, if not discovery, was within reach.

As for the people up on the bridge, they weren’t looking for local talent, let alone future stars. They just needed a blur of background bodies in motion to make their fake story about a small English boy who gets lost inside a very big war look a little more real.

There was nothing in it for the extras, but there were ways of dealing with that.

If you didn’t get what you hoped for, you took what you could.

Link to previous installment, Chapter One: