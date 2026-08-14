The Peace Hotel

from the novella “Empire of No Sun”

Chapter Three: Change Money?

With the cameras off, the movements of the extras become more fluid again, less self-conscious. The sight of the costumed actors around him, jostling and jawing, horsing around here, squatting to rest over there, is not realistic but it is real. Nothing like hearing the word “action” to jumpstart overeager amateurs into a bout of over-acting. Stiff, jerky, and unnatural to a fault, the scene didn’t look real until they yelled “cut!” and everyone started to act relaxed again.

The extras playing Japanese soldiers are quick to yank off their imperial army caps, undo their buttons, and roll up their cuffs. It’s one thing to be the enemy when the camera’s running, and another during the long lulls in between.

People watching is one of Shau Di’s favorite pastimes, but he has more pressing matters to consider. Time to start looking for marks, male or female, local or foreign, who might be interested in a little trading on the side.

Change money?

At first glance, the penned-in nature of the crowd might suggest easy pickings, but he didn’t see much promise in it. The penny-poor extras were unlikely to have spare cash, let alone foreign currency in need of handling. Who among them would have the acumen to play the exchange rates, especially after being trucked in like poultry? And then there were the watchers watching everything.

Scattered coughs, slow-drawn spits, little cries and sharp taunts fill the air. Contretemps break out at the drop of a hat. In a way, the interpersonal friction was a good sign. The crowd could not be said to be entirely cowed by the overlords, not if they were still acting like assholes as normal. A day without argument in Shanghai was worse than a day without sunshine. It meant something really serious was about to go down.

Most of the ersatz crowd had been hauled in and had no choice but to stick it out to the bitter end. Shau Di, in contrast, could slip off any time he chose. Uninvited, unattached, he was a lone wolf, uniquely free to sniff around in a setting where freedom was neither widespread nor well understood.

Not that it was easy being free. A year before, he had taken the bold step of breaking with his work unit. It was one of those transformative moments — standing up to the local party boss — and he had been out on his ass and living hand-to-mouth ever since. He had gone to ground, underground actually, and as such, was a man outside the system. He lacked the permits, clearances and ID papers necessary for a normal life. He couldn’t rent, the basement room he called home was illegal and off the books. He wasn’t even eligible to be an extra, not that he wanted to be.

But he was an extra, or at least had achieved the appearance of such, thanks to his gift for stealth, and there was something to be said for that. The hotel-catered lunch for the extras was reputed to be budgeted at a whopping 10 RMB a head, worth a good three US bucks on the black market. He had palmed a few extra chits, just in case.

When he got back to the back alley around the corner from the Peace Hotel where he staked his street business, he could add to the usual repertoire of currency exchange, girly mags, pirated music tapes, banned books... a special offer for this day and this day only, a Hollywood box lunch!

Change money?

He drifts around the crowd with a keen eye, trying to make it look more random than it was, hoping to cross paths with the buxom rosy-cheeked factory hand he met at the crack of dawn. Left, right, front and back, he can’t locate her, despite being smack in the middle of that fragrant corner of the crowd with the highest concentration of girls with painted faces and pretty frocks. His prowling begins to draw unwelcome attention, so he inconspicuously ambles back to the boring side of the crowd, mostly factory workers, who are clustered near the footbridge.

Just outside the roped-in area is parked a white van. It has an awning and a window cut in the side from which hot drinks are served. Shau Di leans against the perimeter rope to get a better look at the party hacks and posh foreigners as they gather there, wondering who among them would be game for a little foreign exchange.

Generally speaking, he found women easier to approach, but one wrong move would blow his cover, and he wasn’t ready to get blown out of here yet, so he errs on the side of caution by keeping his hands in his pockets, his watchful eyes half-closed and his mouth shut.

If he was discreet about it, he could probably duck the rope and nip a sandwich or pocket a pastry from the food van. He had a knack for making little things his, things that weren’t expressly his, things for the taking. It wasn’t really stealing. Food, especially, was perishable, and made to be eaten, and it was as plain as day they were giving it out for free.

Problem was, only those who were already being paid qualified for free food.

Standing at the foot of the span he regards the extraterrestrial lords as they clamber down heavy of foot from the bridge. It’s break time, and, lo and behold, the Hollywood grandees line up for tea like mere civilians. How unlike the native VIPs!

Shanghai officials never waited in line. Why should they? The line came to them.

None of the plain-clad foreign crew members looked to be men of means, but they stayed in the best hotels and made more in a day than he could clear in a year. Having resolved to start at the top, Shau Di studies them, trying to gauge for himself who was the most honorable-looking of the “honorable foreign guests.”

His English was passable, he was super fluent in numbers and he knew how to close a deal.

Changing money on the street taught one a thing or two about dealing with non-Chinese. Rule number one? Smile. It goes a long way in a city where everyone else is scowling. Rule number two? Pretend you don’t notice they are foreign. Never ask them where they’re from. Who cares? They do. And they feel like they’re getting a better deal if you don’t remind them they are foreigners.

Strange as these exotics were, strange as their ideas might sound, he could read them as people. These far-flung brothers and sisters from the four seas were lucky to have been born outside the realm of the ruling party, a curse he wouldn’t wish on anyone, but they could be flattered with cunning words from a knowing local:

“My good foreign friend, you are just like a Chinese.”

The foreigners who were the most keen on making the most of China, the ones who liked to think they were taking a little bit of China back home with them were his meal ticket, whether they knew it or not.

And as things stood now, with no job and no job in sight, the cash he got from careless, big-spending foreigners was the surest way to buy a ticket out of the open-air prison that was communist-run Shanghai.

Thank goodness for guests with expensive habits: they didn’t call them gui-bin for nothing.

Among the many hats he wore as a street freelancer, one of his favorites was the illicit tour-guide cap. As one who survived on his wits, he was well-positioned to offer an itinerary rich in unofficial lore and backdoor byways. Ashamed of nothing that could be found on the streets of Shanghai, and knowing nearly everything desirable had its price, he was more than willing to stitch together tailor-made paid tours of the city’s seamy interior.

He didn’t believe in overcharging or ripping people off, not if he liked them. And he liked to think he was worth every buck he charged, and then some. The beauty of it was, when things were really going well he didn’t have to charge at all. He let the differential in exchange rates do the talking.

Change money?

And then there was the thoroughly Western concept of “tip.” An ingenious capitalist way of rewarding value-added labor that was unthinkable in socialist circles. It was one of those enticingly alien concepts that he was learning to like. To augment his income in tips, he had to hustle a bit, but it was honest pay for honest work. He had to suss out what people really wanted, maybe even before they knew it themselves.

Forget the state-run temple, the one with the fake jade Buddha and the state-hired monks, forget the Potemkin factory, the one that shows stock workers sewing shirts in air-conditioned comfort, forget the cringey dance and violin performances at the Children’s Palace that purported to show how Shanghai kids spent their free time, forget the Yuyuan Garden with its two-tiered prices for tourists, and forget the Friendship Store and its decidedly unfriendly prices.

Shau Di knew the real Shanghai was to be found between the cracks of the state-run facade. He knew the best markets in town; black, white, and gray. He knew where to source things, where to find the best counterfeits, the best pawn shops, the best street food, the best fake ID, the best massages.

By steering unsuspecting tourists to select eateries, he could eat above his means, and pocket a little tea money, too. Likewise, he won hard-earned tips for sourcing hard-to-find goods, brokering everything from cheap tailoring to ace jade-carving. He generally wasn’t allowed to enter the foreign hotels, but he knew how to make things happen. You want a therapeutic hormonal massage in the discreet privacy of hotel room 901?

Done.

During his roving escapades, he had met all kinds of people, including lady tourists audacious enough to indicate, in what at first seemed like a mannish and unladylike manner, that they wouldn’t mind “bunking” with him.

Although it still shocked the inner lad who had once been a red-kerchief-wearing young pioneer to hear such things, he was a grown man and no offense was taken. Generally more rewarding than those who wanted to be carnal with him were those who wanted to cradle him.

“You’re so skinny!” they would say. And they would feed him, smother him with gifts and mother him, in as well-meaning a way as they could.

Though he didn’t like the suggestion there wasn’t any meat on his bones, he didn’t mind being described as hungry-looking. It was right up there with handsome, a look well worth cultivating, for all it was worth.

But the yang niu were nakwaning, after all. Most of the foreign babes stuck to their state-appointed minders and stayed glued to their licensed guides, including those rat-fucking rivals who kept siccing the police on illegal touts. The legitimate tourist trade was built on kickbacks to the party, and the rats who ran it would rat him out if he was discovered cutting into their profits.

He certainly had the scars to show it. He’d been picked up and interrogated more times than he could count, mostly on vague charges of vagrancy, hooliganism, and hucksterism, or whatever the fuck they were cracking down on that month.

But he was good at his job and he knew it. For those who craved a little something on the side, he was pleased to be of service. If they wanted “beat off the track” or whatever they called it, he could take them there, too. Without him as a scout, they were lost on the main avenues and blind in the back alleys. With him, they went the distance, and then some.

When possible, he made a point of seeing his charges off at the airport. It’s a traditional Chinese gesture of hospitality, of course, as he would explain to his charges, some of whom, suitably moved by the gesture, gratefully unloaded pockets stuffed with unneeded cash, and begged him to accept bulky things they couldn’t carry home.

A sudden breeze sweeps the chilly waterfront. Brrr. Will the winter skies of Shanghai never see blue?

Drip, drop, pitter, patter. Drip, drip, drip. Rain fuckin’ rain.

Microscopic droplets dot his sheer silken robe and moisten the tufts of springy black hair not covered by the tight skullcap. The pavement is splotched dark. If this keeps up, puddles are sure to follow.

Puddles. Ugh! The thin-soled terror. The enemy of all good shoes.

Veh de liao! Shau Di had put on his best pair of kickers, patent leather shoes, polished anew just this morning, for his day at the movies — in the movies. The worsening weather worsens his prospects for working the street. Worse yet, a pair of shoes so fine they could be mistaken for Italian will get scuffed, soaked and scarred.

No wonder the Hollywood crew wore sports shoes and windbreakers; movie-making was not unlike the construction business. There was exposure to the elements. It took gritty physical work and heavy-lifting to make it look easy and clean on the screen.

The light squall temporarily halts the shooting. It’s coming down now, but only intermittently. The purplish rain clouds, wrestling with the sun, call it a draw.

He gives some thought to purchasing a bundle of umbrellas and hawking them by the bridge. Buy low, sell high. Was there any other way?

The air clears before he can figure out where to source umbrellas, and it’s just plain gloomy again. The ground is glistening, but the sky is dry. When are they going to start shooting again and get it over with?

What’s everyone waiting for?

Thanks to the rain scare, they’ve called a break. They’re saying it’s tea time. Not coffee. Tea. Hollywood with a London accent. Tea time for some. Shelter under tarps for a few. Soaking up the elements for everyone else.

Shau Di gazes at the white van with admiration, trying to decipher the mysterious lettering in red: CONFECTIONERY.

Off to one side of the van stands an attractive lady foreigner wearing a swishy dress, the pastel floral patterns of which blossom against a black background. Decked out in a straw hat, she looks the epitome of English finery. Unlike the other members of the crew, she sips tea from a real teacup, its bony handle delicately pinched between her fingers.

A fair-haired English boy in a dark red jacket squirms impatiently while a team of stylists keep after him, trying to contain him, making sure the auburn hair underneath his maroon cap is neatly combed, his cherubic cheeks scrubbed pink.

The tyke breaks free of his all-lady entourage. He runs a loop around the food van, then scores himself a piece of cake.

Already they’re telling him not to get food on his blazer.

Poor kid. He has an innocent look, but he’s likely not half as sweet as he looks. Shau Di knew a thing or two about the pressures on a growing boy trying to make it in a grown-up world, forever having to perform. The trick is to play along, while periodically putting on a show of resistance to repair one’s pride. Was that acting? Probably.

The English boy hardly stops to say hello to his mother, the lady playing his mother anyway, the one in the floral dress. He disappears from view. To think that little blue-eyed punk of no consequence is the central character of a war story.

On this day, all of Shanghai was a stage, the stage for that little shiao tseh lao. It staggered the mind to think that this whole elaborate setup, packing in thousands upon thousands of extras on a closed-off thoroughfare in the heart of downtown all revolved around that one little bare-faced rascal, but it did.

“The Imperial Sun” or whatever they were calling the production was not really a war story, despite the rumors. It was a boy’s story. Little boy in the big city. That’s what all the fuss was about.

And then there was the movie director with the impossible name. Shi-di-wen Si-pi-er-bo-ge, they called him. He was the other star of the show.

A-ha! And there he goes now! Look, that’s him, the four-eyed fluffy beard! He’s not the only man sporting a beard, but his luxuriant beard quietly stands out in the same quiet way he does. It sets the tone, bushier, more entitled than the whiskers of his subordinates, who aspire to identical beards but have a long way to go. He’s his own man, that’s how you know it’s him at a glance.

Shau Di edges in closer. Arm’s length away, but still on the wrong side of the velvet rope. Definitely the director. No question. He didn’t look that different from the bearded men around him, but it was around him they revolved. Yep. That’s the face, the same pursed lips, the same pleading, eager-to-please look, the face he’d seen in the paper heralding the arrival of the crew. There was a front-page story about the warm welcome given by the Communist Party Committee of Shanghai to the “world-famous director from Hollywood.”

They called him an unwavering friend of the Chinese people because he came all the way from America to China to make an anti-Japanese film.

The world-famous director is not waiting in line, but he’s not drinking the same tea as the others, either. He’s important enough to have his own tea delivered by a personal tea-bearer. She carries a thermos from which she pours him a cup, a steaming red concoction, probably herbal. It has the whiff of traditional Chinese medicine.

“Thanks,” he tells the aide. “You’re a real friend.”

Shau Di was pleased to find he understood every word. What he didn’t understand is why the big boss bothered to thank his servant. Was the tea-bearer really a friend?

The director’s attention is almost immediately directed elsewhere. Everyone wants to be his friend, and he wants to be friends with everyone, which is not too different from having no friends at all. He’s never alone, but always apart, marooned on that invisible pedestal.

To think, this slightly melancholy looking man dressed in plain clothes made a million dollars a day! That sum would be enough to put a smile on Shau Di’s face for life! He’d go out and buy a fine suit to match his already fine shoes.

But Mister Director doesn’t look particularly happy. Even when he smiles at his subordinates, it’s a tired smile. He dresses no better than the rest of them, and considerably less well than some. Jeans, caps, and jackets. Sweatshirts, windbreakers, athletic shoes. Sporty, informal wear, from head to toe, one and all. What did rich Americans spend all their money on?

In orbit around the director boss hover a band of lookalike bandits, also in baseball caps, facial hair groomed just like his. Shau Di knew the score. Like a particularly well-connected party boss, the director’s every gesture is watched, his smallest whisper responded to. If he wore a cap, they wore a cap, too. If he liked purple socks, they liked purple socks, too. By setting the tone, he transmitted more authority than all the informants and enforcers on the scene.

Mister Director is directed to sit down under the awning by one of his fawning underlings. He hesitates for a moment, nods appreciatively, then sinks into a portable canvas-backed chair.

Look at the big boss! The way he’s forever mobbed by willing servants and supplicants, you’d think he was a commissar.

When the Beijing big shots came to town, the local brass who welcomed them, arrogant pricks in their own right, were suddenly reduced to groveling toadies. Normally imperious, they would make a show of opening doors, lighting cigarettes, emptying ashtrays, carrying attaché cases, refilling drinks, laughing at bad jokes. They would do their best to keep the circle tight, keep things guarded, keep outsiders out.

Likewise, Mister Director, though he puts up a protest at times, is forever being tended to. Like a communist official, but without the authoritarian airs, he’s visited upon by producers and assistants, men and women trying to be of help, vying to be of help. Minions may act in a chummy way, but no subordinate could be mistaken for a real chum. They compete to greet him, to escort him to the bathroom in a nearby building if necessary, and otherwise beg to be of service, keen to bask in his light.

Shau Di stares with awe, wanting to see, afraid of being seen. Mister Director, so aloof, so alone. Quiet but genial. In demand, but standing apart, scanning the crowd.

Their eyes meet for an instant.

Shau Di freezes in the face of those warm brown eyes, unsure of what to do. How about Hello, sir! Good day to you! Or maybe just smile. Would a little wink be appropriate?

Before he can make up his mind, the bearded man looks away.

Too late.

He desperately tries to capture the director’s gaze a second time, but the moment is gone. The busy man is busy again.

“Stop worshiping the nakwaning,” cries a gruff voice behind Shau Di. It’s a fellow extra, a bespectacled Shanghai busybody, the type who liked to mind other people’s business but didn’t know how to mind his own fuckin’ business.

“Fuck you,” Shau Di mumbles under his breath as he backs away. How long had he been observed looking at them? He tries to make his retreat an inconspicuous one, slinking back into the liquid crowd from which he emerged.

The rain gradually grows feathery and insubstantial. The low tumbling clouds give way to flat gray again. Already preparations are being made for the next shot, and the principals are drifting back to the bridge to get things back in gear.

The savory aroma of toast being toasted taunts Shau Di’s empty gut. It’s coming from the white van way over there, but it smells close enough to reach for. Unlike the earthbound rubes from the inland, Shanghai natives were no strangers to Western breakfast, grease-splattered eggs with buttered toast and jam. He relished such food, but rarely had a chance to savor those hard-to-obtain smokey, crispy strips of fatty pork belly. How tantalizing!

Nose still twitching, Shau Di moves back to the divider rope to case the enclosure. He looks left, looks right, takes a step back, and then swiftly ducks under the rope, filling in the vacuum left as the foreigners leave, slipping into the VIP-only zone almost unseen.

He’s not the only Chinese on the wrong side of the rope. There are others, but they are all authorized to be there in one petty way or another — assistants, translators, enforcers, and minders — but he doesn’t mind them so long as they don’t mind him.

The meaty scent of rashers being grilled stirs temptation. Feigning disinterest, he stealthily edges closer to the white van. He’d never seen a vehicle tricked up like that before, outfitted like a little café, but liked the look of it. The window had a drop-down counter. Inside, toasters, a grill, hot water urns, and a stack of sturdy paper cups.

If he could set up one of those on Nanjing Road, he’d be rolling in dough.

The hired security guards were no longer a worry. They stood on the inside facing out and had no reason to finger him now. Once you were in, you were in. As for other Chinese, if he got hit with any idle stares, the thing to do was stare back with a vengeance. They would back off, mistakenly assuming he was connected enough to be there in the first place.

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