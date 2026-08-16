The Peace Hotel

from the novella “Empire of No Sun”

Chapter 4: Dueling in Dialect

Appearances are not everything, except when they are.

But he’s about to be outed, judging from the irritating throat staccato of someone just behind him. Someone’s clearing his throat in a way that is more about delivering a message than clearing mucus.

Shau Di refuses to turn around.

Ke ke ke...

The peevish and slightly off-key, out-of-the-ordinary growl is not followed up by the usual vigorous hack and hawk, suggesting nuance, perhaps indecision.

A build-up? A taunt? Pent-up, poised for release? Or was it swallowed?

There was something disciplined but distinctly alien about a spit interrupted.

Shau Di swings around to confront. And while the sight of the white guy annoys him at first, he can’t help but smirk when he realizes who it is.

It’s the blond man in the Mao cap and matching blue jacket. Ha!

“Ni hao!”

Shau Di wasn’t sure why he hated it when foreigners hit him with ni hao, even if they meant well by it, especially if they meant well by it. It sounded phony. Phony friendly. Showing off what little they knew, a real show of ignorance. With the tones done wrong, almost always done wrong, ni hao and whatever guidebook greetings followed took on a mocking quality.

But this guy got the tones right, there were only two of them, no big deal, but he did get them right, unusually enough.

“Nakwaning...“ Shau Di mouths the word reflexively, retreating to dialect, rolling his head slightly, casting a skeptical gaze.

This provokes a faint look of hurt, a fleeting frown.

Nakwaning meant nothing more than foreigner, everybody knew that, and there was no logical reason why Shau Di should say it, but he simply couldn’t think of what else to say. He blanks. Why so nervous?

The Mao cap unnerves him. A cap is a cap but a Mao cap? It ticks him off, seeing revolutionary garb on a foreigner.

Look at him. Just a Caucasian errand boy. This was the same young bounder he had eyed running up and down the steps of the bridge repeatedly, relaying instructions to the bilingual messengers who managed the crowd. And he was the one who lifted the velvet rope for Mister Director and escorted him to the designated public bathroom across the street in the shipping company building.

Trusted but lowly. A da-za de. An all-purpose lackey.

A stare down ensues. Shau Di cannot afford to be the first one to blink, but his foreign foil doesn’t blink either.

Golden Boy breaks the impasse with a brusque phrase.

“Ni gan ma?”

Now he’s giving Shau Di the look, not in an unduly accusatory way, but in a calm, knowing way. There’s something deeply interrogating in the creases of those green eyes. It’s as if he’s saying, “I’m not Chinese but I can see what’s happening in front of my eyes. I saw you sneak in.”

“You ask me gan ma? What do I do? What do you do?” counters Shau Di, grappling with English. He’s shaky, as if a fight is coming on.

“Veh cha-gu-va-la?“ asks the foreigner, disarmingly.

What the…sagah mazu? Asking me if I ate? In dialect?

Now that’s precious! This unidentified foreign object in a Mao cap has just shifted from big, dumb, foreign clod to a nakwaning with a silver tongue.

He’s asking Shau Di if he’s hungry, using the exact same gentle words Shau Di’s mother would have used, back when Shau Di had a mother.

His choice of words has a warm ring to it, but it’s weird, coming from the mouth of an alien. Slightly stilted small talk follows. The accent is slightly off, but Shau Di can’t deny it. The man can converse in dialect.

Call it native pride, but something deep within makes him pretend not to comprehend, at first.

Shau Di met plenty of foreigners changing money. This one would have been a hard sell. Not your typical fresh-off-the-jet type. He’s a hard read. Rough around the edges, but sure of himself. Not insular, remote, or self-absorbed like the foreigners who live in a foreign bubble.

This guy is as close as he’s seen to a man of the street from the other side. His Chinese is good, not great, but unsettlingly good. What’s more, he seems to assume it’s his God-given right to speak to Chinese in Chinese just as Chinese do with one another.

In dialect no less!

“Have you not eaten, my friend?” It’s the Golden Boy. He repeats his earlier question, this time appending bai-n-yeu for ‘friend.’

Friend? Shau Di bristles. He responds in rough words no foreigner would ever understand:

“Nong ze gang-bi”

Good. No response.

“Listen, my friend,” the linguist continues, oblivious to the insult just hurled his way. “I saw you cross the line. You’re an extra, right? Extras are over there.”

The man’s Mandarin is maddeningly intelligible, and given Mandarin’s supremacy among dialects, it carries an authoritative ring as well. Pride be damned, this man is more gruffly authentic-sounding in northern speech than Shau Di’s soft southern tongue would allow him to be.

“Nung sa…sa-ga-ning?” Shau Di responds in a throaty whisper. Who the fuck is this guy?

“I am the pro-duc-tion in-ter-pre-ter for the Hollywood picture,” the foreigner responds, sticking to standard speech. “Sorry, comrade. According to the rules, you are not supposed to be here.”

Comrade? The fuckin’ foreigner in the fuckin’ Mao cap is calling me comrade? In the brusque northern speech of the commissars, too? Nervy. What’s more, this foreign fucker is telling a native son what he can and can’t do on his own fuckin’ turf?

That’s rich.

Shau Di clears his throat in strident anger, but suppresses the urge to expel the phlegm. He swallows, trying not to show it, then nods meekly in acquiescence—guess who’s acting now?— and retreats.

For the day is young, and Shau Di has women to meet, marks to take, and money to collect. He mumbles to himself as he ducks under the rope. It’s only when he’s on the other side that he lets slip a potent “o-bit-deh.”

“You say what?” Golden Boy calls back.

What? The wang-ba-dan isn’t done with him yet. He’s coming over.

“Just now you were addressing me in the colloquial tongue of Shanghai, were you not?”

“You say what?”

“Alas, o-bit-deh—the term you used, turtle egg I believe—is playful enough, but I found the “cunt” comment you made earlier hard to take, despite the Shanghai dialect being a delight to the ear!”

Speechless at first, Shau Di hits back with what seems like a perfect defense. “Perhaps you misunderstood my meaning?”

“But I understood it. Almost all of it. I didn’t miss the derogatory aspersions you made about my mother, either.”

Shau Di goes limp, body lost between the urge to fight or flee.

“You didn’t expect me to understand, but I’ve heard it all before,” the earnest voice on the other side of the rope continues. “And, to tell it true, I did cause you to lose face, so let’s let it drop.”

Shau Di continues to glower, but he lets down his defenses a bit.

“Ah, the weather,” the foreigner says. “It is goodly humid today, almost like a yellow plum day, is it or is it not?”

“If you say so…com-rade.”

“I bet your tummy hungers. It’s unfair, I know, but the comestibles are only for the visiting cast and crew…”

Tummy? Shau Di’s thin lips break into a crooked smile. As much as he wants to pretend he doesn’t understand the guy’s fruity Chinese, he can’t not understand it nor can he unhear it. It’s too funny. The green-eyed gent with the unruly blond hair stuffed under the blue Mao cap won’t stop rattling away like a lady!

It all started with that innocent-sounding ni hao, par for the course — but this was no fresh-off-the-boat ni-hao know-nothing.

Knee How! Now he! Hai-New! Hee-haw!

He’d heard it all in all its absurd variations.

Now this guy, he’s a fuckin’ world-class linguist, not that he sounded native. But he can actually talk, within limits, perhaps very limited limits, very absurd and comical limits, and then with a decidedly girlish accent, but that in itself is hardly a put-down because it reflects a learning environment full of love. His most intimate language partners? Almost certainly female. And from Shanghai, too.

Lucky fucker.

The Mao-capped nakwaning earnestly raises an index finger, signaling to wait before abruptly turning away. A moment later he’s back, back with a steaming cup of tea.

“Ja zoo?“ he says, inviting him to “eat tea” as he hands a steaming cup over the rope.

“Zaza nung…“ Shau Di thanks him in dialect without really thinking about it.

He sips appreciatively, with his pinky finger pointing out, just like the actress. Given limited patience for people, even Chinese from Beijing, especially Chinese from Beijing, who made a show of mangling the local dialect to demonstrate how worldly and domineering they were, he does his best to fight the charm of this nakwaning gone native.

But to hear this foreign fellow say “eat tea” like a local yokel is enough to win him over!

And eat tea he did. The tea, thick with fresh cream and ample sugar, is a delight to the tongue and soothing to a parched throat, almost a light meal in itself.

Shau Di rubs his belly in appreciation. There’s no longer any need to spar. His default poker face softens, giving way to a sharp-edged smile.

Stand-off over, time to stand down. They have achieved an understanding of sorts. No toasts to cross-cultural friendship, no bullshit, just two marginal men on the sidelines, two unappreciated observers of the human condition, doing what they have to do to get by.

The tea? A nice gesture, a reach across the divide, but the divide remains wide. It probably should have been reciprocated with a cigarette, but then again, he’s low on smokes, and anyway, the guy is called away before he can fumble under his costume to locate a spare.

Shau Di studies the foreigner as he retreats, fording a crowd composed of thousands of Chinese extras. No one pays him much heed, nor he them. He’s comfortable among masses of people, and it shows, and even those who pause to gawk at him are taken in stride.

A man who could move in a crowd.

Shau Di senses a kindred spirit, despite their obvious differences. Probably American; there’s something bouncy and childish in the way he carries himself.

He had met his share of Yanks while doing trade. In all likelihood, this guy is one of those irrepressible, incorrigible, borderline insane and incomprehensible US liberals. One of those pitiful global village types, ever striving to be “more Chinese.”

Why? Just because.

As for that premium cotton, four-pocketed Mao jacket, it looks as if he had slept in it, but it’s a good-quality cut, no doubt purchased in the Friendship Store with Foreign Exchange Certificates.

What is he? Does he fancy himself a modern Ai-de-jia Si-nuo. An Edgar Snow wannabe so busy looking for his red star he couldn’t find his own asshole?

How could he break it to this well-meaning man playing proletarian that Maoism was poison and the Cultural Revolution a total catastrophe? That nothing was ever as it seemed, especially in Shanghai, especially if it seemed good? Would this fellow traveler be shocked to learn the revolution was brutal, deceptive, and cruel, and that it had nothing to do with people being equal?

Same-same is what the idealists wanted, but it didn’t exist, except in the heads of revolutionaries who got to decide who was equal, and who wasn’t.

Despite the boyish enthusiasm, there are signs of strain on his youthful countenance.

He, too, appears to be subject to the instant aging brought on by the inexorable weight of Shanghai.

“You are just like a Chinese!”

“Yeah, right.”

His jaded gaze puts him more than a few degrees out of sync with the starry-eyed Americans running the show.

And he also differs from the Brits—at once standoffish and self-effacing—who labor as support crew. He doesn’t talk unnecessarily loud, the way some foreigners do, shouting simple words as if talking to a dog.

For all the noise made by the loudmouths, they still had to be handled by local handlers.

Not this guy, though. He is his own handler.

Not above you, not below you, either.

“So, what’s your name?”

“Call me Shau Di.”

“As in younger brother?” the translator asks. “What’s your real name?”

“I don’t have one.”

“That’s what I thought.”

His sarcasm is delivered in a soft, fluid tone. His smile is dumb but his eyes alert.

Not an easy mark like the usual tourists, or the Hollywood crew with their deep pockets. The self-absorbed were natural marks, and not just because they deserved it, but because they didn’t even notice. They rode in and out on a magic carpet of money, losing a few bills along the way. Easy-come and easy-go.

But this Golden Boy? Something else. What’s his story?