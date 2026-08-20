The Peace Hotel

from the novella “Empire of No Sun” (installment 6 of 10)

Chapter 6: Production Interpreter

“Nung ho!“

Oh, look who’s here! The American commie-wannabe is back. If you closed your eyes when he talked, you wouldn’t know he was foreign. You wouldn’t think he was real Chinese, either, though squint hard enough and he could pass for a non-Han minority from the far west borderlands. In a way, he wasn’t unlike a Uyghur, or some other kind of outlier. He had a sharply exotic look — green eyes, a high-bridged nose, golden hair — stamped hard with the imprint of China.

There was room for people like that under the big tent of the Chinese nation, not much room, but some room.

“So. What do you think of all the spectacle?” Golden Boy sweeps his arm in the air as if to encompass the crowd. “Do you find in-ter-na-tion-al mo-vie-pro-duc-tion in-ter-es-ting?“

Shau Di pauses to parse the long string of tonal syllables and then nods in comprehension. Sure. Whatever you say. The guy’s Mandarin is clearly enunciated, but he’s no newsreader. Even when he gets the words right, he pauses in the wrong places.

Not unlike Shau Di’s Mandarin. The words sting where they should sing.

But hey, this guy has an excuse. He’s not from here.

Shau Di’s nascent grin broadens.

“Hollywood royalty all around us,” says the American, lifting his face toward the oddly-dressed group of foreigners gathering around the food van.

“Like you.”

“Me? I’m a mere commoner! But hey, you are. You are part of the magic! In costume, too. That makes you a little star. One of thousands, but still a star.”

“Who is that?” Shau Di ventures in English as a rugged, athletic man steps past them on the way to tea.

“Stunt coordinator.”

“Saga yisi?”

“Ah, he teaches Chinese soldiers how to be Japanese soldiers...”

Shau Di’s about to ask something when a large-boned Caucasian dressed in a raggedy gown brushes carelessly close to the two of them.

“Yi sa-nyin a?” Shau Di asks, slightly annoyed.

“Who?”

“Big guy.”

“Oh, him? He’s an actor.”

Shau Di is repulsed by the man’s costume. Straight from the gutter. “Bad man?”

“Low level criminal, you know, black market.”

Shau Di frowns. He gets it, gets it all too well.

“A bad man,” Golden Boy clarifies. “But not that bad.”

The actor swings around, abruptly, evidently aware he is being talked about. His initial scowl gives way to a smirk.

“Oh, hello!” Golden Boy says brightly, but by then the smirk has gone back to a scowl again.

“So you’re the American who speaks Chinese?” snarls the actor.

“Yes, hey. How’s it going?”

“Do all these extras look like criminals to you?” the actor asks, “or is it just me?”

“Good question. I suppose they have their doubts about us, too.”

Shau Di broods amiably as the chat between two Caucasians in Chinese clothes, one dressed like a cadre, the other a fallen capitalist, shifts into soft, indecipherable tones. He’d like to join the conversation, but he’s racking his brain to come up with any words at all.

He waits for a pause in the conversation between the other two before making his bid:

“Bollocks,” Shau Di blurts out, apropos of nothing.

Other than a shared roll of the eyes, neither of the men deems it worthy of a response.

The actor and translator continue to talk. Perhaps they took offense but pretended not to. More likely, the Americans didn’t understand. When Shau Di first heard the term “bollocks” from the lips of his second British girl, he was told it was a word only Brits could understand.

Feeling shut out, Shau Di steps back to get his bearings. The cluster of tea-swilling foreigners inside the roped-off piece of pavement might as well be on stage, given the rapt attention of idle extras on all sides. There’s an element of star-gazing in play, but not all of the commentary in dialect is friendly.

Golden Boy still stands out like an actor on the wrong set. Nobody knows who’s who, which is why he generates as much comment as the real Hollywood stars. Only he’s dressed for Red Star Over China, not Little Lord Fauntleroy Does Shanghai or whatever the fuck the foreigners are calling this one.

More interrogatory stares from over the rope. The sheen of the refined outer garb worn by the rough factory hands dressed as scholars and clerks does not begin to hide the coarseness of their commentary. The uncouth men might be dressed up as pre-war mandarins of commerce, but they are working-class rubes trucked in from the suburbs, and it shows.

Just a decade and a half removed from the jubilant shock troops who took over the city and called it the Shanghai commune, the factory hands are coarse and brutish, not to be messed with. Belittled and deprived of the ideological clout they once enjoyed, they don’t have a lot to be happy about, and being an extra for a day is doing nothing to improve their lot in life.

It wouldn’t take much of a spark to set them off.

“Hey, man. Ya want anything?” The translator, done talking to the actor, is back.

“Oh, not really,” Shau Di answers meekly, eyes still on the crowd. “And you?”

“I’m famished.”

Shau Di’s gaze follows the translator as he makes his way to the food truck. He joins a short line of other foreigners waiting to order, effortlessly exchanging chitchat with his own kind. When he reaches the front of the line, he puts in his order, an order so big he has trouble carrying it back.

Eyeing the bundle of food, Shau Di can’t help but lick his lips.

“Hey, man!” his benefactor cries out. “I got ‘ya sumpin’!”

“Oh, you didn’t have to,” Shau Di demurs unconvincingly.

“The truck is closing up, so I grabbed some extra brekky sandwiches,” he says. “Is bacon all right?”

“Bacon?” Shau Di was sure his English girl called it rashers. “Pei-gun, pei-gun...” he repeats to himself, cracking a crooked smile. He scratches the back of his head distractedly. With his nose fixated on the scent of the sizzle, he would like nothing more. But on second thought, perhaps he had better decline.

He drops his hand, rubbing his stomach reflexively. A nervous tic, he has to stop reaching for his gut, but the prospect of a hot succulent sandwich undoes him. No point trying to say no for reasons of dignity or pride. Last night’s largely liquid repast had left him craving for anything that smacked of nutrition. He gratefully accept the handout, discovering to his delight that it’s warm to the touch.

The translator distributes what’s left to late-arriving members of the crew and then proceeds to gobble down his own sandwich with admirable dispatch.

It’s one thing to eat discreetly, but eating openly in front of famished factory workers spells trouble. And sure enough, the human noose tightens. Already, a clutch of local toughs wearing ill-fitted Western suits and cheap fedora hats are making provocative quips:

— Look at the fuckin’ blue-hatted nakwaning.

— Shanghai brother is lapping it up, isn’t he?

Everyone’s hungry. It shows in the quiet but greedy grab for sandwiches; it shows in the noisy grumbling of those who have none.

Cackles and hisses ripple through the crowd — the food isn’t for everyone, and everyone knows it. Who better a target than the Mao-capped foreigner?

— A spy. He’s a spy!

— Who does he think he is?

— What about the Shanghai dick standing with him?

— Maybe he’s a spy, too.

Shau Di swallows dryly, with difficulty, and not just because he doesn’t have a drink to wash down the hearty sandwich. It’s intimidating to be reminded there are spies everywhere, even if he isn’t one. To call someone a spy isn’t just a random jeer, it’s a targeted attack. What makes the falsity of the charge really bite is the fact that the Bund is swimming with spies. Chinese police have infiltrated this very crowd, using plainclothesmen draped in the period costumes of extras. At least one of the cops, playing studio translator, has been giving Shau Di the eye all morning.

As for the likelihood of his new foreign friend being a spy? Possible. An American good at languages justifiably raises eyebrows, and this one has a demonstrated knack for moving among locals. But why would a talented agent be wasting his time on a movie set?

This hemmed-in stretch of road in the shade of massive stone buildings is beginning to feel like an open-air detention center.

Shau Di clutches the warm, paper-wrapped parcel, doing his best to keep the greasy but fragrant contents out of view, but they’d spotted the handoff and seen him sink his teeth into it. Exposed. His grip on the juicy, unfinished sandwich tightens.

The wise guys in period costume and fake fedoras are not just venting the usual Shanghai spleen, but they’re singling him out for targeted abuse:

— Who the fuck does the friggin’ scamp think he is?

— It’s always the ass-licker who gets the goods.

— Beat down all running dogs!

— He’s not one of us, is he?

— What’s his work unit?

— He’s a mere scallywag!

It’s enough to make anyone lose their appetite. Shau Di no longer cares to take as much as a nibble; he needs to lose the sandwich fast.

He eyes the crowd for cracks — high time to seek an exit. But there’s a living, breathing wall of bullies between him and the rest of the extras.

His stomach abjectly begs for more food, but this is no time to let his stomach do the talking, is it?

Running dog. Traitor to the masses.

Shau Di sniffs the air, no longer fixated on food. It’s a fool’s errand, trying to placate a surly and unpredictable mass of hungry people. Eating in front of the others carried a real risk, especially for a gate-crashing, unregistered extra with a long police record of minor offenses.

Not worth getting nabbed over a crispy slice of pei-gun, tempting though it was. The mushed up sandwich, no longer warm, is dripping egg yolk on his fingers.

One of the morons from the factory contingent reaches over the rope and grips his arm, twisting it. Shau Di debates letting the sandwich drop quietly, but too many eyes are on him for him to get away with that. Ought he pass it on, into the hungry crowd, like a hot potato? Not all of the extras look hostile, surely some of them regard him with unspoken pride, a local on the inside, nicking food from the out-of-town elite.

But bullies will be bullies. What’s more, with his best shoes on, he isn’t dressed for a fight.

“The foreign food is terrible!” Shau Di shouts in dialect.

“What?” His fair-haired benefactor, standing inches away, screws up his face.

“I shall not want it!” Shau Di adds with dramatic flair. “I need no handouts! I eat! I have eaten! I ate!”

“But I gave it to you…” Golden Boy adds.

“No Thank You!” Shau Di screams in English.

He throws it on the ground.

Golden Boy looks mortified. Pale, even. He prides himself on going native but fails to fathom this calculated gesture of rejection. How to break it to him that his show of liberal generosity has badly backfired?

“Well, you shouldn’t waste food. Think of all the people….”

“You think of the people too much!”

Americans might like to intervene, but you don’t intervene without an escape plan.

Shau Di is fretting about what to do next when all ears are diverted by a megaphone-enhanced shout from the bridge:

“Does anyone here speak Chinese?”

Rich. What a ridiculous question to ask in China!

The perplexed, unsettled silence is broken by a familiar voice.

“I can, I can!”

Golden Boy waves his big hand, volunteering his services.

“Are you with us?” The big ruddy man bellows with a tone of disbelief.

“Yes.”

“What are you doing down there, mate?”

“Me?” Golden Boy jokily points at himself, earning one or two chuckles from the crowd.

“Yes. You. Hurry along.”

Run boy, run!

Laugh as he might, the translator’s hasty departure leaves Shau Di exposed. But what he loses in legitimacy by association with the foreigner also relieves him of being seen as the foreigner’s sidekick.

He’s pondering where to head next when a cacophony of shouts from the bilingual compradors on the bridge signal the commencement of a new scene. Grouped by work unit, the extras are commanded by relay to snap back into formation.

That stylishly dressed Chinese-American woman, who earlier had hurt his feelings by asking him to move because he wasn’t dressed right, is back. She snaps at him, ordering him to get away from the food truck. The excuse he’s been looking for! He couldn’t be more pleased at the dressing down.

“Yes, Ma’am!”

According to the cut and color of his costume, he is supposed to be somewhere else, and somewhere else is exactly where he wants to be. He glides to a different section of the crowd, still near the bridge but closer to the river. It puts him far from the toughs, and propitiously close to the fragrant section where the women outnumber the men.

Up on the bridge, the barrel-chested Englishman with the florid face continues to bark orders. His commands from the bridge are interpreted and re-animated by the half a dozen translators moving amidst the extras. The overlapping voices and commands are distorted, sometimes contradictory and hard on the ear, but they get the point across.

The big show is ready to resume!

But it isn’t until the big lights are switched on that he really feels part of things again. The bullies have little choice but to stand still like everyone else. Even the most formidable of them obeys the order to stick with their unit — that’s the rules. By and by, Shau Di begins to breathe easier. Better yet, he finds himself surrounded by a gaggle of saucily dressed, gaudily made-up women.

Being trapped in a crowd against one’s will turns out to have an upside, now that he’s stuck with people he didn’t mind being stuck with. He reviews the lovely limbs and powdered faces pressing in on him to see if the comely gal from this morning is among them. There are girls in red, and girls with flowers tucked in their hair, but he can’t spot her. No complaints. These unappreciated beauties spend their days sewing buttons on shirts, fixing zippers, or whatever. Something about their predicament stirs his chivalrous side.

They’re all Shanghai girls. He hates to see native youth and beauty go to waste, and they probably feel the same way.

But none of them has eyes for the local lad today. Today is Hollywood day, their chance to be someone else, to be somewhere else in their heads. They will play hard-to-get if they play at all. It lifts him to see them empowered, to be wanted, to be in demand, to be fodder for a good camera, to be a sight for a million unseen eyes.

Singers. As in sing-song girls. That’s what they were pretending to be, and he likes the sultry air that goes with it.

Wartime Shanghai was brimming with prostitutes, but today’s commissars — though they keep minor wives and run through women like water — bridle at foreign filmmakers portraying China’s fair sex as anything but unsullied.

He’s lazily ruminating on the predicament of the female talent when the call to action rips through the air.

Another paroxysm of bodies bumping and running in circles.

Shau Di successfully bums a smoke, but fails at engaging any of the sing-song girls during the long lull between takes. Surrounded by beguiling bodies, he has no one to talk to but himself.

His eye catches a street sign where the simplified Chinese characters are covered up with an ornate banner to read the old way. How clever!

The set has been dressed to look like Shanghai in 1945, not that Shanghai in 1987 needed much dressing. The pedestrian bridge was new, one of the few improvements installed by the communists, but that’s where the big camera sat, so it didn’t ruin the view.

The Bund was sufficiently weathered by neglect and disrepair — thanks to the communist knack for running things into the ground — to look like it already belonged to the past. Probably fewer boats than there used to be. The junks were gone, not much you could do about that. But the Victorian victory statue, which the party tore down, had been revivified. The set designers replaced it with a hollow but convincing mock-up.

Hollywood. Making the fake look real.

And they got a real bargain, too. That dated skyline, the Art Deco buildings fronting the Bund? Essentially unchanged from the bad old days, thanks — and no thanks — to the communists, who hated Shanghai so much they diverted the wrecking ball elsewhere.

The former cosmopolitan port still had “before liberation” written all over it, preserved in aspic from the day when time stopped. The clodhopper commissars, freshly-emerged from caves in the countryside, resented Shanghai’s foreign aura. Seen as a “parasitic capitalist enclave,” it was left to rot. The hayseeds from the north and west insisted that “not a nail nor a board” be wasted on the capitalism-tainted city on the Bund. The inadvertent result of the neglect was good. Shanghai got to keep its colonial facade, even as other cities were torn to bits.

Making the best of bad decisions made by the reds was a way of life. As a good Shanghai chauvinist, Shau Di knew his hometown could do better, should do better, but for now it was good enough that things weren’t worse. Only two generations had passed since Shanghai was the greatest city in the world — his grandmother had lived in a mansion so big and rambling and opulent it had once housed an exquisite garden. It now housed a small school; the lovely garden converted to basketball courts. There were parking spaces for communists with their chauffeured cars.

His parents were deemed “black” by commissars for whom red was the only color that counted. During one of Mao’s innumerable campaigns of socialist purification, the family home was confiscated. The house was still standing; he wistfully walked past it sometimes. But his mother and father had long since been rounded up for a one-way trip to a forlorn corner of the greater China, a state work farm somewhere in the vast reaches of Xinjiang.

He hadn’t seen them since.

Little Shau Di was left in the care of a devoted aunt of meager means, until politics caught up with her for having capitalist links, and then he was thrust into the care of the state, which is to say, no care at all.

He’d been living by his wits ever since.

The best thing the communists could do for Shanghai, as far as Shau Di was concerned, was to leave Shanghai, and if they weren’t willing to do that, at least to leave it alone. Then, and only then, would the fabled city on the Huangpu rise again.

A chorus of megaphone-distorted voices fills the air.

“Don’t look at the camera!” shouts the ruddy Englishman on the bridge.

The crowd swirls into motion amid noisy reminders not to look at the people filming them. The waving, screaming, and jumping up and down persist until a follow-up volley of shouts brings it to a halt.

The big lights go off, but in no time at all they’re switched on again.

“Ai-ke-shun!”

It’s a complex scene — depicting Shanghai under the boot of Japan, a violent episode of local history that a few hardy extras were old enough to remember. But for most everyone else, it’s just stuff in the history books, the theme of patriotic films and novels. It’s not hard to make the extras angry after standing around all morning. But making them look terrified at the sight of fake Japanese troops is harder than you might think, especially since there’s nothing real about it. The sight of local boys donning the uniform of the enemy gives pause for thought. But the choreography looks more like a parade than a march, and it takes the better part of an hour to get it right.

By then, there is something real to worry about, and it’s not what’s getting recorded on film; it’s what’s not.

https://jinpeili.author-pages.com