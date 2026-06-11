Udon Thani lotus pond as romanticized in a French travel poster

The native Thai social structure by which the elderly are not shunted away to old age homes but live with their extended families and continue to interact with the community is a good one. The persistence of friendship and companionship into old age lends a statistical boost to longevity. A Thai blessing hiding in plain sight.

I think of this as I go to interview the 92-year-old educator and public health advocate Krasae Chanawongse at Kluay Hom, a music bar where he likes to gather with friends.