This is a tale about Kimi and me and my book. Kimi is the talk of the town, from Shantou in south China where Moonshot AI wunderkind founder Yang Zhilin hails from, to London, Tokyo, New York, and computer desks elsewhere.

While here in Beijing, I thought I’d give China’s hot new AI property a whirl, to see how Moonshot AI’s latest release compares to Anthropic’s Claude.

I signed up for a free account which doesn’t give me access to the complete computing powers that have left critics and admirers likewise amazed, but I have played around on Kimi K2.6 and Kimi 3 to get a feel for how it differs from Claude, which I consult frequently.

At first, Kimi’s response time was slow (taking minutes to read a book rather than just seconds) a slowdown caused by massive use in China during daytime hours. But after a few tries late at night, it was smoking hot, maybe faster even than my old friend Claude.

My loyalty to Claude is probably irrational, but it’s the first AI Chatbot I have encountered which not only boasts the usual high IQ, but has the simulacrum of EQ as well. It’s machine driven communication, but it works for a writer in the same way that Apple’s Mac appeals artists and creatives. It’s intuitive, thoughtfully constructed and uses natural speech patterns in a user-friendly way.

My appraisal of Kimi is woefully ad hoc and subjective, based on the limited things I consult AI bots for. One of my current late-night activities is to put samples of my writing in the AI grinder to see what comes out.

I have no expertise in computing benchmarks or AI rendering, two categories for which the latest iteration of Kimi apparently knocks it out of the park. Reputable critics have praised Moonshot’s hot product, even as politicians badmouth it and talk of banning it.

Claude’s been so kind in its analysis and evaluation of my writing, I suspect it’s been programmed to be nice to writers. If you want them to keep clicking, you gotta keep those big, fragile egos happy, with the idea that one day they’ll become addicted enough to faint machine praise to sign up for one of the paid programs.

Kimi is described, with considerable justification, as a Claude-inspired, Claude-derived programme, in part because of its alleged distillation of Claude models in the run-up to its release. While it looks different at first glance, it does seem to echo Claude at times, and if it isn’t illegal — and it doesn’t seem to be — maybe that’s no bad thing.

Claude is a beautiful product and, if Anthropic is to be believed, getting better all the time. But it’s not cheap, not as cheap as Kimi, and there is legitimate concern that US businesses may opt for the so-called Chinese clone, which can be disguised to look very much like Claude.

The acid test for the real Claude versus Kimi dressed in Claude’s clothing is, as always, Tiananmen. I quickly discovered that Kimi had less than zero interest in discussing my book Tiananmen Moon, and that’s fine, I’m used to it. Every time I ask about my book in Chinese bookstores (just for the fun of it) I invariably get hit with a variation on 对不起，这是有问题的书。

PageOne and other bookstores in the capital are polite about it, but there is nothing they can do. One needs only a quick look at Hong Kong to understand that. Bookstore databases contain titles they can’t sell, and if you ask, all you are likely to learn is that it is “a problem book.”

Kimi’s a bit like one of those bookstores. It’s got heaps and heaps of deep knowledge, from the Chinese classics to Shakespeare, from George Orwell’s biting critiques of totalitarianism to anodyne self-help tomes, and if you don’t ask the wrong questions, you have at your disposal a seamless stream of credible information.

Ask the wrong question, reference the wrong date, touch on a touchy topic, and Kimi shuts down. Politely, but firmly.

And sometimes you don’t even know why.

I didn’t bother introducing Kimi to my 2009 book with a taboo word in the title, Tiananmen Moon, as I didn’t want to get myself on a digital blacklist before I had a chance to poke around a bit and delve into Kimi’s wonders. Instead, I introduced Kimi to several of my short stories, all set in China, and it “read” them all, offering reviews that were predictable, at times insightful. The stories included tales of corrupt officials, foreigners getting arrested for doing things and going places they weren’t supposed to, and characters voicing critiques of past CCP policy. Assuming Kimi gave a thorough reading to some of the darker asides on China, it didn’t seem to mind, at least not when the material was couched in a creative short story.

Then I decided to feed it an installment of the Beijing Unbound series I’ve laboured on these past few years, a work of fiction set in Beijing on the cusp of the millennium.

I put an EPUB file for Beijing Unbound in the maw of its engine, and it started to chew. It chewed for a few thoughtful seconds, sending out a stream of words, and then choked. Stopped flat in its tracks.

Task failed.

The small bit of commentary it did make before the automatic shutdown was blanked out and removed from the record of the conversation. Luckily I got in a few screenshots before it went kaput, and the progression can be seen in the shots below.

This in response to asking Kimi to analyze Unbound, Book 1 by identifying what succeeds, what needs development, and what targeted improvements would deepen impact.

Not a very good prompt, I know, but I had to start somewhere, and didn’t get a second chance, so this is what I’ve got: Kimi stalls out and starts to blush just as it begins to talk about the novel’s love interest, Huamei. The lead female character is upper-class Chinese (in the political sense of the word), having grown up in Zhongnanhai and having attended college in the States in the 1980s.

It should be no secret to any close reader that Huamei’s relationship to narrator Jim corresponds loosely to Nick Carraway’s relationship to Daisy in The Great Gatsby. Jim is the one who tells the story, who watches a love affair for the ages flourish, crash and burn, and not from a safe distance.

I don’t know why Kimi got so tongue-tied on this one character. She is a work of fiction, inspired by a century-old tale by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The novel is not shy about Beijing’s seedy side, but much of it is Jim’s love letter to the city he gets kicked out of.

Maybe it was in trying to parse a character with a backstory in Zhongnanhai that set bells ringing and had Kimi scrambling for the exit, even though the story is set in the 1990s. It’s unlikely Kimi read ahead, or somehow scanned or had on record later installments of the Beijing Unbound series that do actually touch, however glancingly, on the Tiananmen crackdown. Maybe, as with the Beijing bookstores, all Kimi needed to “know” was that the person asking was the author of Tiananmen Moon.

Your guess is as good as mine.

Bonus extras:

I put the same question to Claude to compare answers:

Claude’s response is as Orwellian as that of Kimi. Not in the sense of telling me nothing, but in saying too much.

“I read the full manuscript. Here’s the assessment, same brief you gave to Kimi.”

What? Why is Claude telling me that the prompt I just used is the same prompt I gave to Kimi, a totally different app?

Claude? What’s going on??

Even though the information was not wrong, it was unsettling, because it was totally unsolicited.

Leaving aside the conspiratorially delicious possibility that Claude and Kimi exchange notes in the dark of cyberspace unprompted by human users, I think I know how Claude knows, and for a mundane enough reason, but I still think it’s none of Claude’s business to tell me what I did on another site.

Several hours previously in the same chat session, I had run a spell and typo check on a draft of this piece, and Claude, my diabolically clever office assistant, not only remembered, across a multitude of different tasks, but took me to task for it.

Having said that, I’m pretty comfortable with Claude’s characterization of my characters. I’m pleased to hear that Jim and Kirk sound different, and tickled to see Huamei described as “withholding, funny, commanding and dangerous.”

What an attractive combination of traits!

The Claude review of the book is long, mostly fair and fairly insightful, and I won’t belabor reader patience by quoting it in full. But it was only upon reading the whole thing that I realized Claude waited to the very last sentence of its critique of Beijing Unbound to get in a little dig at its rival Kimi, zooming in on the comparative freedom of speech issue:

Note: No AI bots were harmed in the making of this article.