Universal health coverage is one of the rare gifts the political left gave the modern world, but the United States, in its century-long war against “socialized medicine” has not been a beneficiary. The US health care system, currently being scaled back under Republican cuts, serves a smaller percentage of its population than countries considerably poorer--and it’s only getting worse.

The Trump administration is accelerating the damage: cutting a trillion dollars from Medicaid, kicking millions off its rolls, and demolishing the affordable insurance schemes built under Obamacare. Trump ally, US House speaker Mike Johnson, was recently caught on a hot mic saying Social Security and Medicare are targets for next year because “desperate times call for desperate measures.”

During the same period that US gains in caring for its population began to unravel, Thailand kept the 30-Baht scheme of its populist predecessors intact, eventually dropping even the nominal fee, adding digital health IDs,…