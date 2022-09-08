China Story newsletter started out as the CCTV Follies, a daily review of China’s leading news program, Xinwen Lianbo, which offered a mix of tongue-in cheek-commentary and amusing visuals.

My interest in Chinese media dates to the 1980s when I freelanced for foreign news bureaus, most of which partnered, by necessity, with CCTV, Shanghai TV and local media handlers. My production work included credits on “Changing China” for NBC (1986), “China Odyssey” for CBS (1987), “Rape of Liberty” for BBC and “Tragedy at Tiananmen: the Tears of Spring” for ABC (1989) The latter two projects were filmed during the uprising in Beijing but had to be completed in Hong Kong.

Nowadays, I’m not even sure they could be produced in Hong Kong.

After leaving China, I worked for NHK in Tokyo where I wrote and produced “China Now” a TV news round-up co-produced by CCTV and NHK in 1991. I then worked as a freelance writer and producer, and served as a consultant and contributor to the PBS documentary “The Gate of Heavenly Peace” (1995)

I taught media studies at university since the late nineties, including stints doing media research in China and Japan as a Fulbright Fellow and later as an Abe Fellow.

My engagement with China is taking me in new directions these days, with political commentary, short stories and novels. I admire the resilience, fortitude and quiet rebellion of ordinary people putting up with a crazy world and unfair status quo.

-Phil

Kindle book links: https://jinpeili.author-pages.com

Epub book links: https://payhip.com/WHITEPAGODAPRESS

Some video and audio links:

-PBS NEWSHOUR discussion of Chinese state TV

(China’s Programming for U.S. Audiences: Is it News or Propaganda? May 22, 2012)

-Barbarians at the Gate podcast about the CCTV Follies

-China Project text of interview about CCTV

Philip J Cunningham

email: jinpeili@beijing.unbound.com

bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jinpeili.bsky.social

books: https://jinpeili.author-pages.com