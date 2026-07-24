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IT DOES NOT COMPUTE: KIMI 3 STALLS OUT TRYING TO DESCRIBE A FICTIONAL CHARACTER FROM "BEIJING UNBOUND"
Writers have long had to deal with readers who opt out after a few pages. One of the nice things about telling an AI Chatbot to read, is that it does as…
Jul 24
THE DOCTOR WITH A BORDER
“Borders are concepts created on paper by maps; they don’t exist in the wild,” says Dr. Worawit. "Mosquitos f!y back and forth across the border, travel…
Jul 17
Dear You? The Chinese story set in make-believe Thailand sounds more like "Hey You!"
China’s hit indie movie “Dear You" is packing ‘em in the theatres, but does it enhance international understanding or just reaffirm how great Chinese…
Jul 8
June 2026
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (4)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
Jun 30
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (3)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
Jun 24
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (2)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
Jun 20
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (1)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
Jun 14
Universal health care and human progress
What the socialists got right and the capitalists got wrong.
Jun 11
FRIENDS AND COUNTRYMEN GATHER FOR AN AGE-OLD THAI BLESSING
The rural doctor who laid the groundwork for Thailand's universal healthcare miracle
Jun 11
THAILAND: Where did all the smiles go?
An afternoon wandering along the Chao Phraya, from Tha Phra Athit to Saphan Taksin.
Jun 7
May 2026
MAY 28, 1989 Going Underground
Chai Ling ran away, then changed her mind, resolving to make a stand at Tiananmen. She invited me to visit the student HQ at Beijing University, then…
May 29
MAY 28, 1989 INTERVIEW ON THE RUN
My first interview with educational psychological graduate student Chai Ling, one of the top student leaders on the Square, was held in my friend's…
May 28
© 2026 PJ Cunningham
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