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June 2026

NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (4)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (3)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (2)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
NAKWANING! ...last seen leaving (1)
Foreign students at East China Normal University in Shanghai plot a journey to the west to escape the clutch of a persistent campus minder in the summer…
Universal health care and human progress
What the socialists got right and the capitalists got wrong.
FRIENDS AND COUNTRYMEN GATHER FOR AN AGE-OLD THAI BLESSING
The rural doctor who laid the groundwork for Thailand's universal healthcare miracle
THAILAND: Where did all the smiles go?
An afternoon wandering along the Chao Phraya, from Tha Phra Athit to Saphan Taksin.

May 2026

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